SWEET, Susan Jenny



Susan Jenny Sweet, age 80, of Suwanee, GA, passed away on Friday, December 22, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-seven years, Richard Sweet. Mrs. Sweet is survived by son, Richard (Amy) Sweet of Buford, GA; daughters, Shana (Clent) McCullough of Suwanee, and Mandy (Brandon Jones) Sweet of Suwanee; five grandchildren, Melanie and Michael King of Flowery Branch, GA, Rich and Hannah Sweet of Buford, Braxton Stewart of Suwanee, Bailee McCullough of Suwanee, Spencer Jones of Suwanee; great-grandchildren, Riley Sweet, Milly Sweet, Izabella Sweet, Zoe Sweet, Logan King, and Michael King, Jr. Mrs. Sweet was born on March 16, 1943, in New York, New York. She graduated from Miami Beach High School in Miami Beach, Florida. She served in the U S Army as a nurse for two years, and then was self-employed in the billiard industry. Mrs. Sweet enjoyed shopping and buying automobiles, and she loved dogs and her family very much. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 29, 2023, at 1:00 PM, in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 29, from 12:00 noon until time for the service at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPCA in memory of Susan Jenny Sweet.



To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA, (770) 932-1133.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com