Surtees, Robert

Robert "Bob" Elliott Surtees, 90 years old, of Cumming, GA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 23, 2023, after a sudden exacerbation of a chronic illness. The family is deeply saddened.



Bob was predeceased by the love of his life, wife, Betty; brother, Richard Surtees; sister, Nancy Surtees McKenna. He is survived by his daughter, Kim; son, Joe and wife, Nancy; granddaughters, Karly and partner Jason, Jodie and husband, Derrick, Mindy and husband Zack and son Sam; and several nieces and nephews.



Services will be held Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 2:00 PM, at Deer Creek Presbyterian Church, Cumming GA, with Reverend Sid Gunther presiding. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Macular Degeneration Research, 225123 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 or www.Brightfocus.org/MDR



Arrangements are in the care of McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Dr. Cumming, GA 30040, 770-886-9899.





