Obituaries

Sundberg, Judith

1 hour ago

SUNDBERG (Dotter), Judith Ann

Judith Ann Sundberg died Monday, March 11, 2024 at the age of 80. Judy, better known as Grandma Scoots or Gram-Cracker by her grandsons, was a devoted mother and beloved grandmother. She is survived by her son, Daryl Sundberg of Marietta; her daughter, Paige Ballard of Holly Springs; and her two grandsons, Einar and Liam. Services for Judy will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Episcopal Church of the Annunciation (ECA) located at 1673 Jamerson Rd., Marietta, GA 30066.

