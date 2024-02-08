Suggs, Robert

SUGGS, Jr., Robert "Bob"



Robert (Bob) Themis Suggs, Jr., 80, passed away on January 30, 2024 in Winter Haven, FL. He was born April 12, 1943 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of Robert and Hazel Suggs. He graduated from Georgia State University in 1965 and served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. In his life he was a father, a musician, a minister, a psychologist, an avid lover of all things tennis, and an amazing dancer. He enjoyed workshop projects of any shape and size, and was never embarrassed to ask, say or do anything. He was fond of nice cars and preferred a cheap cup of coffee. After retiring, he spent most of his mornings helping doers get more done.



He is survived by two sons, Steven Bradley Suggs and Cpt. Michael Dean Suggs, wife, Lisa (Gonzalez) Suggs; and two grandchildren, Kaitlin Shea Carr, husband, Matthew Carr, and Bryton William Suggs.



