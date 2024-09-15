STUBBS (Davis), Jo Anne



Jo Anne Davis Stubbs, age 93, died peacefully on September 13, 2024, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Don Rigger, surrounded by her children who had been warmed by her ever-flowing love and as Louis Armstrong's "It's a Wonderful World" played in the background.



Jo Anne Stubbs led a life of selfless kindness, love, and outreach for others that knew no boundaries. She loved and cared unconditionally for every person whose life she crossed and never forgot their names or life stories. She was passionate about giving, cooking, bringing justice – and speaking truth to power, or just saying embarrassingly direct things to folks to make them laugh or sometimes squirm. With tireless energy, she brought family together for memory-making Sunday feasts where upwards of thirty family members, friends, and anyone else who wanted to come were served awesome fried chicken, at least two other meats, six sides, and several homemade desserts, including her famous peach ice cream. No matter what the achievement- a first step taken, a goal scored, a play performed, a race run, a degree awarded, a job taken, or a birthday- she celebrated it with a homemade cake and joyful singing. For grandchildren, no wish went unanswered. She created a paradise retreat for them full of games, puzzles, movies, sweets, and ski bobbing. She was known to stay up all night sewing costumes for kids on Halloween or gowns for children or grandchildren attending a dance or formal. Every friend of hers who became ill could count on Jo Anne's boiled custard to cure what ailed them.



Most of all, though, she loved her late husband Wytch Stubbs. Jo Anne and Wytch were married for over 67 years. Their passion for one another lit any room they entered. They modeled marriage in a way that, if beyond the reach of most, at least showed what was possible and how amazing it could be. If there was a silver lining of Jo Anne's progressively disabling condition these last years, it was that one of her frequent delusions after Wytch passed was to see and talk with her beloved as though he were there many a night.



Jo Anne Davis Stubbs was born on January 21, 1931, in Orlando, Florida, to her beloved parents, Joe Jefferson and Victoria Smith Davis. In 1952, she married Olan Wytch Stubbs, who died on January 29, 2020. In addition to her parents, and Wytch, she was preceded in death by her child, Susan Anne Stubbs; her brother and sister-in-law, Hank and Dot Hollingsworth; her brother-in-law, Jim Stewart; her nieces, Amanda Hollingsworth, and Jane Hollingsworth Miller.



She is survived by five of her six children: Joe (Annabelle) Stubbs, and Tom (Lyn) Stubbs, Cindy (Ben) Goss, Mary (Don) Rigger, and Kate (Erik) Lesser. Jo Anne is also survived by fourteen grandchildren: Katherine Stubbs (Warren) Stewart, Laura Stubbs (Clifton) Fay, Emily Stubbs, Justin (Lauren) Stubbs, Connor (soon – Corie) Stubbs, Sarah Stubbs, Cullen (Julia) Goss, Samantha Goss, Madison Rigger Hatfield, Wytch (Alli) Rigger, Benjamin Rigger, Hannah Lesser, Isaac Lesser, and Penelope Lesser; and two step-grandchildren, Eirini Longini (Sebastian) and Luca Longini. She has also been blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Mary Thwaite, Warren and Sanders Stewart; Annabelle, Lucile and Clifton Fay; and Davis and Camden Rigger.



Survivors also include her beloved sister, Betty Mary Stewart of Alpharetta, and her four children, nephews, Scott (Mary Anne) Stewart, Davis (Kay) Stewart, and James (Missy) Stewart, as well as her niece, Victoria Stewart. Through Wytch's sister, the late Dot Hollingsworth, Jo Anne is also survived by Melissa (Mike) Hollingsworth McCoy and Tom Miller, husband of Jo Anne's late niece, Jane Hollingsworth.



At Jo Anne's request, there will be a service at Bethel Brick United Methodist Church in Girard, Screven County, Georgia, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 12 noon, where her ashes will be buried next to Wytch's ashes and the grave of their daughter, Susan. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in her memory to a charity of your choosing.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com