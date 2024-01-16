STUART, Joy



Joy Walker Stuart, former president of the Garden Club of Georgia and active member of numerous gardening societies in the state, passed away on January 10, 2024, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 86.



Spending most of her adult life in the Druid Hills community, she was beloved by all for her friendly personality, welcoming home and volunteer spirit. Whether hosting her annual Christmas caroling party, cooking for her neighborhood supper club or simply providing a safe and loving spot for neighborhood children to swim and play, her house was always abuzz with activity.



Born in Harvey, Illinois, she attended Thornton Township High School where she was a cheerleader and a member of the celebrated "Harvey Hoofers." It was there that she met her future husband, William Stuart, also of Harvey. She went on to MacMurray College, where she studied early childhood education and was the first in her family to receive a college degree. After teaching first grade at Bryant Elementary, she moved with her husband to Cleveland, Ohio and then Evanston, Illinois while he completed his medical training. They then made their final move to Atlanta, Georgia for her husband to work at the Centers for Disease Control. After a lifetime of Chicago winters, Atlanta was to become their permanent home. She joined the staff of the Out-of-Doors School and eventually went on to direct the school in the early 1970's. When her children moved on to grade school, she retired from education and became a regular volunteer at Fernbank Elementary where she was the room mother for one of her children every year for the next 10 years. She also served as a Girl Scout leader for dozens of young girls in Druid Hills.



As her children grew up, she redirected her focus to what would become the passion of her adult life, gardening. Over the years she could be found attending numerous gardening events through the Garden Club of Georgia. Starting with her local Lullwater Garden Club, she was a master at hosting and organization, rapidly rising to become president of her chapter. She worked tirelessly in her own rose garden and eventually became an active member of the American Rose Society. She was locally celebrated for resurrecting the art of crafting "rose bead necklaces" which she showcased at many garden club gatherings. She was a frequent volunteer at the Atlanta Botanical Garden where she spent many hours with her close friends there. Her crowning achievement was her long association with the Garden Club of Georgia, she served as its president from 2001 -2003. After completing her term, she continued to work closely with garden clubs until this activity was precluded by illness.



She married the love of her life, Bill Stuart, in 1959. Together, they raised 3 children and were active members at Second-Ponce de León Baptist Church in Buckhead. She was a member of the Piedmont Hospital Women's Auxiliary and almost never missed an opportunity to attend the Piedmont Ball with her many dear friends in the Piedmont family. In 1990 they moved from Druid Hills to Buckhead where they lived for 30 years. For the past 5 years she has been lovingly cared for at the Fountainview Center for Alzheimer's Disease in Atlanta.



In addition to William, her husband of 65 years, surviving family includes: brother, Richard Walker; son, Douglas (Maria) Stuart; daughter, Beth Stuart; daughter, Kristin (Mose) Smith; grandchildren, Lindsay (Kevin) Duck, Katie Stuart and William Stuart; and great-grandchildren, Allie Joy Duck and Thomas Duck.



A memorial service is planned for Thursday, January 18 at 11:00 in the Swilley Chapel of Second-Ponce de León Baptist Church, Atlanta, Georgia.





