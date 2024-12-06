Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Melania Trump says heading to the White House for the second term is much different than the first

Soon-to-be first lady Melania Trump says preparing to enter the White House for the second time looks a lot different from the first time
FILE - First lady Melania Trump arrives in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, June 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - First lady Melania Trump arrives in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, June 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By COLLEEN LONG – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Soon-to-be first lady Melania Trump said Friday that preparing to enter the White House for the second time looks a lot different from the first go-around. Now, she and her husband know what to expect.

“You know what you need to establish, you know what kind of people you need to hire for your office,” she said on “Fox & Friends” in a rare television appearance, where she showed off holiday ornaments she's selling and her memoir as Christmas approaches.

She said the pace has been fast, as Donald Trump works to build his administration: "It's incredible and we are very, very busy." She's packing up so "we can start on Day 1."

She said her husband's attitude after his 2024 win was not the same as when he won in 2016. “The country and the people really supported him," she said. I think the energy is different. People around him are different.”

The incoming first lady also praised her 18-year-old son Barron, crediting him with helping his father find new ways to reach the audience that elected him president. Trump has four other children.

“He is a grown young man, I’m very proud of him about his knowledge, even about politics and giving advice to his father," she said. “He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation."

She described working on her memoirs as a process that was “very personal and could be sometimes very joyful, but also traumatic and hard.”

FILE - Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, kisses Melania Trump at an election night watch party, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump names Massad Boulos, campaign liaison and family relative, as a senior adviser on...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pete Hegseth's mother says The New York Times made 'threats' by asking her to comment on...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jill Biden's final foreign trip as first lady will close with her and Trump at Notre Dame...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

'Childless Cat Lady' Taylor Swift tops Yale list of 2024's most notable quotations
The Latest
Under assault by gangs in Haiti, a Kenyan-led mission fights back8m ago
Federal appeals court upholds law requiring sale or ban of TikTok in the U.S.11m ago
Princess of Wales takes another step in return to public life after chemotherapy with...14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Timeline: What to know about Druid Hills High School
Out-of-state travel for abortions increases among Georgia women
Weekend Predictions: Georgia becomes SEC champ, Falcons lose in Minnesota