Stroupe, Robert

With great sadness, we announce Robert Arleigh Stroupe II, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on January 31, 2024, at the age of 75. Rob was born on May 3, 1948, in Clarion, Pennsylvania, to Alice Melinda Jones and Robert Arleigh Stroupe. Rob served in Vietnam as part of the 199th Infantry Brigade before being transferred to the 135th Assault Helicopter Company. Rob became an expert Sharpshooter and his actions in Vietnam earned him an Air Medal, "Awarded for Single Acts of Heroism or Meritorious Achievement while participating in aerial combat flight".



Rob was an avid outdoorsman and fly fisherman, when he retired, Rob shared his passion for fishing with others and even guided former President Jimmy Carter for a Carter Center event. Rob was a volunteer at Gwinnett Medical Center and regularly donated to the American Red Cross. He also volunteered with his daughter, Mary, at Camp Sunshine. In his free time, Rob enjoyed gardening, carving Trout sculptures, and making fairy houses using clay.



Robert was preceded in death by Alice and Robert Stroupe, Kristin Stroupe, Pam Stroupe, and Glenn Osborne. Robert is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, Mary Jane Stroupe; daughter, Mary Robin Stroupe Davis (Michael Davis); his grandchildren, Ayla and Myles, Colleen Osborne, Greg Stroupe, Steve and Lynette Stroupe. Services will be held on March 20, 2024, at 1:30 PM, at the Georgia National Cemetery, located at 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, GA 30114. In place of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society www.lls.org or American Red Cross www.redcross.org



