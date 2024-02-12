STRIBLING, Thomas Sligh "Tom"



Tom Stribling passed away on January 31, 2024, in Highlands, NC. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joyce; two daughters, Christine, and Tracy Franklin (Kevin) of Scaly Mountain, GA; his granddaughter, Taylor Rickert; his sister, Mary Kate Beard (Randy); brother, Bill Stribling (Jera).



Tom was a Veteran of the US Navy and had more than 30 years experience in the health care and pharmaceutical industries.



Since many of his friends live long distances from Highlands, Tom asked that a memorial service not be held. Instead, he asked his friends to take a few moments to remember all the good times they had together.



