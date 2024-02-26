SPAIN, Eleanor



On Wednesday morning, February 21, 2024, Eleanor C. Spain, 95, of Alpharetta, Georgia, moved to her Heavenly home. Mrs. Joe Spain was a godly woman who loved the Lord and her family and set an example for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, that will lead them all their lives.



Her family will receive friends on Monday, February 26, 2024, from 10:00-11:45 AM at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home in Peachtree Corners followed by a service to celebrate her life at 12:00 PM in the chapel. A private family interment will be held at North Atlanta Cemetery.



Eleanor was born in Guam, on September 21, 1928, to the late Jose Camacho and the late Maria Santos Camacho. She was married 42 years to the late Reverend Joe Spain.



Eleanor loved her Savior, the Lord Jesus, with all her heart, and she loved God's Word. Though she was a humble, gentle woman. Eleanor was nonetheless a powerful prayer warrior, only heaven knows what a wonderful and eternal impact all her many years of faithful praying have had on her family, her friends, and the world at large. She had a full and active life as a Kindergarten and Sunday school teacher, youth Mission trips leader and cook, women's Christian organizations, choir member and shared her testimony throughout the world. She shared the gospel and witnessed to everyone who was in her presence. She served as the pastor's wife actively and faithfully at North Peachtree Baptist Church for 27 years. In addition, she was an avid and accomplished bowler. She was an inventive cook and is known for her biscuits world-wide.



Eleanor is survived by her son, Joe Spain, Jr., and his wife, Nancy of Alpharetta; daughter, Jeanette Adams and husband, Tim Adams; grandchildren, Joey Spain III and wife, Josie, and Lisa Culver Spain and husband, Jonathan; great-grandchildren, Caroline, Smith, Tucker, Henry, Mason, Jordan, and Logan; siblings, Angie, John, Eddie, and Dorothy; along with several nieces and nephews. We will all miss you. We were blessed to have you love and care for us.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Timothy and Jeanette Adams Foundation, 501-c-3 organization that promotes global missions, nursing research and education, homelessness, and other faith-based projects. Online condolences may be sent to the family at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com