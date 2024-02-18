SOMERS, Marilyn Jeanne



Marilyn Jeanne Somers, age 86, passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2024. She was born March 1, 1937, in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, daughter of Frank and Loretta Legel. She grew up in the Detroit area, graduating in 1955 from Saint Alphonsus High School in Dearborn. Marilyn was married in May of 1957 and raised four sons. They lived in Brunswick, Ohio, Grand Rapids, and Grand Blanc, Michigan. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1983, from Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. After moving to Atlanta in 1985, she worked for the Atlanta Women's Chamber of Commerce, serving as their executive director. In 1992, she received her Master's Degree in Communication from Georgia State University. Her next career move was to the Georgia Tech Alumni Association in 1989, as director of communications and public relations. While there, she founded the Living History Program in 1994, and served as its director for 26 years. During this time, she interviewed 1,192 alumni including astronauts, captains of industry, and former President Jimmy Carter. An Honorary Alumna diploma was bestowed upon her in 2008, by the Institute in recognition of her numerous contributions. After retiring at the end of 2020 at the age of 83, she remained active in the program, sending hundreds of birthday, holiday and greeting cards to people who had touched her personal and professional life. In 2021, she received a Lifetime Achievement award from the Georgia Historical Records Advisory Council for her dedication to preserving the history of Georgia Tech. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Allan Legel, and Larry Legel; and three sons, Jeffery, Steven, and Brian. She is survived by son, Christopher Somers of Grand Blanc, Michigan; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues.



A Celebration of Life will be held April 27, 2024, at the Academy of Medicine on the Georgia Tech campus. Further information to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn's honor can be made to:



Marilyn Somers Endowment Fund for Living History and Archives in GT Library



OR



Brian L. Somers Fellowship Endowment in the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences



Make checks payable to:



Georgia Tech Foundation



760 Spring Street Suite 400



Atlanta, GA 30308



Or go online:



Giving to a Special Purpose



<https://mygeorgiatech.gatech.edu/giving/special>



