SNYDER, Clifford P. "Tippy"



Clifford P "Tippy" Snyder, born on June 18, 1953, passed away on January 15, 2024, due to a heart attack. Tippy is survived by his brothers, Thomas, Steve, Russell, James Sr., and Michael Sr.; as well as his sister, Penny. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom he raised or helped raise.



Tippy is now reunited with his late brothers, Herbert Jr. and Richard Sr.; sister, Vicky; and his parents, Herbert Carl Sr. and Barbara Jean. His life was dedicated to family, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.



A visitation will be held Friday, January 26, 2024, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 3150 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084. A funeral service will start at 12:00 PM, with the interment to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com