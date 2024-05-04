SMITH, Harold Thomas



Harold Thomas Smith, age 98, of Grayson, GA, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Harold Thomas Smith was born on January 27, 1926, in a small town, Grayson, GA, located in Gwinnett County, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ida and Boyd Smith; his loving devoted wife of 67 years, Audrey Payne Smith; brothers, J.B. Smith, Jr., and Billy Smith. Mr. Smith is survived by his children, son, Don (Shirley) Smith; and daughter, Carolyn Smith (Jim) Stancil; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was a retired General Motors employee, and a longtime member of Yellow River Baptist Church. He had a love for cars and his hobby was to keep busy and work hard. After retirement, Harold and Audrey loved to travel to their Panama City beach house or to their mountain home. He was a family man and the love he had for his family was returned to him. He was a dedicated caregiver to his wife who sustained serious lifelong injuries in an automobile accident in her 60's. The funeral service to celebrate the life of Harold Thomas Smith will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 2:00 PM, at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 4, 2024, prior to the service from 12:00 PM, until the time of service 2:00 PM, at the funeral home. There will be a private family interment at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



