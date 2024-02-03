SMITH, Earl Edward



Earl Edward Smith, 93, of Kennesaw, Georgia, died Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Earl was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Rachel Mattox Smith; mother, Tensie Ann Smith; father, Oren Amos Smith; and brothers, Floyd, Clyde, Harold, and Leonard Smith. He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Abernathy and husband, Barry, Cheryl Forrester and husband, Richard; granddaughters, Claire Elizabeth Abernathy and husband, Jay Fisher, Emily Caroline Abernathy and husband, Eric Schlipf, and Rachel Lee Forrester; and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Lynn Masters and Kathleen Ellis; and brother, Hoyt Smith. Earl was born in Varnell, Georgia, and resided in the Dalton Georgia area, graduating from Varnell High School, and attending classes at Southern Tech College. After graduating, he served in the United States Air Force stationed in the San Antonio area. He moved to Atlanta and worked for Campbell Coal Company, followed by Bryant Atlanta Corporation, the beginning of a successful career in the Heating and Air Conditioning industry. He met his wife, Rachel, at a boarding house in the Virginia Highlands area and they married in 1953. They resided in Forest Park, Georgia, and moved in 1959 to Marietta, Georgia. In 1962, Rachel and Earl founded E. Smith Heating and Air Conditioning in Marietta, Georgia. In addition to building a successful business that has expanded and thrived over these 62 years, Earl was very active in his community, in politics, and spearheading many fundraising efforts. Earl and Rachel were charter members of Eastside Baptist Church. He served on the Cobb County Zoning Board and as Cobb Commission Chair from 1984 to 1988, working diligently on the infrastructure of the County's expanding area. His many volunteer efforts spanned decades including raising funds, serving on Boards, and working with The Boys Club, Calvary Children's Home, Cobb County YMCAs, The Wellstar Board of Trustees, The Cobb Galleria Board, The Technical College System of Georgia Board of Trustees, The Cobb Schools Foundation, The Cobb Performing Arts Center, and The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. Upon its post renovation opening, he was the first Board Chair of the Strand. Earl was the MDJ Cobb County Citizen of the Year in 2001. He helped create the Conditioned Air Association of Georgia, aiding the HVAC industry throughout Georgia and serving as the Chair. He was the Chair of the Marietta Country Club Board and the Cobb County Development Authority. And, at the age of 70, he served as the Chair of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. The family will receive friends at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta on Sunday, February 4, 2024 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The celebration of life service will be held at Eastside Baptist Church, 2450 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, Georgia, on Monday, February 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM. There will be a private burial following the service. The family looks forward to greeting you and appreciates your help in celebrating this life well-lived by a good and faithful servant. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Earl's honor to The Strand Theater at earlsmithstrand.org or the Calvary Childrens Home at calvarykids.org/donate/.



www.mayeswarddobbins.com. 770-428-1511.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com