Skidmore, Barbara

SKIDMORE (Napps),



Barbara Jane



Barbara Jane Napps Skidmore passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2024, surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Barbara was born February 14, 1940, to Sarah English Napps and Oscar Lesley Napps, and she grew up in Decatur, Alabama. There she met and married Max Skidmore, her beloved husband of 64 years.



Barbara graduated from the University of Florida and enjoyed a long career in banking. An avid gardener, Barbara enjoyed sharing her seasonal flowers and love of birdwatching with family as well as friends and any strangers who came to her door. She was a lifelong music lover as well, but family was always of utmost importance in her life. Her favorite roles were as wife, mother, and doting grandmother.



Barbara is survived by her husband, Max Skidmore; son, Stephen Skidmore (Monica) of Duluth, GA; her grandchildren, Alexandra Skidmore, and William Skidmore, also of Duluth; her sister, Dorothy McGinnes; and her nephews, Rodney McGinnes (Lisa), and Michael McGinnes (Ruth). She was predeceased by her parents; and son, David Skidmore.



The family will greet friends TODAY Saturday, February 17, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, at Roselawn Funeral Home. Her Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 PM, in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.



