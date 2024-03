SIMMS (Griffin), Jane



Jane Griffin Simms, widow of Arthur Benjamin Simms III (Ben); mother of Ben Simms (wife, Vicki), Janie Hamner (husband, Pat) and Anne Goodgame (husband, Ed), was born April 18, 1928, and died peacefully with family after a full life on February 19. Services will be 2 PM, March 7, at Peachtree Church.



