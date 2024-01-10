Shoemaker, William

SHOEMAKER, Jr., William McKinley "Bill"



In the early moments of January 6, 2024, William McKinley "Bill" Shoemaker, Jr, 90, passed away peacefully in hospice care. Bill was born on July 25, 1933, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. After attending primary schools in Indiana, the family moved to Miami, Florida where he graduated from Miami Senior High School, he was active in sports and theater. It was there that he met his wife, Joan, they were married in October of 1957. After a short stint in the US Army, where he served as an MP, he joined the US Marshals Service. He had a long and distinguished career, rising to the rank of Chief Deputy Marshall. After retirement, Bill stayed active by working security in the court system and the local parole office. He was very devoted to his church, the First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, serving as a deacon and elder. In his later years, he enjoyed attending class reunions and US Marshall conferences and traveling to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He was a loving husband to Joan Greenaway Shoemaker, father to William M. Shoemaker, III (Toni), Thomas M. Shoemaker (Sarah) and Amy Shoemaker O'Neal and grandpa to Tyler, Olivia and Sam; brother to Dian and several nieces and nephews. Bill will be dearly remembered and missed by many. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Greenaway Shoemaker; and his sister, Sybil Shoemaker White. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at First Presbyterian Church, Marietta with Rev. Joe Evans, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the US Marshals Survivors Benefits Fund. www.mayeswarddobbins.com, 770 428-1511.



