Shivers, Richard

SHIVERS, Jr., Richard J.



Richard J. Shivers Jr., 75, of Clarkston, GA, passed away on April 19, 2024, after a short illness. Rich was born May 15, 1948, in Brooklyn, NY, to Richard J. Shivers Sr., and Elizabeth Callahan Shivers. Rich devoted his life to helping others and did so by becoming a member of the clergy for many years, serving as a US Navy Chaplain in Desert Storm, and later working as a medical case manager. He never met a stranger and would light up a room with his stories and charisma. He was a gardener, music enthusiast, avid reader, traveler, wine connoisseur, and lover of cats (of which he had three). He is survived by his husband of 25 years, Christopher Wilde. Rich is also survived by his sister, Patricia Tergesen (Daniel); brother, Thomas Shivers; nieces, Melissa Tergesen and Tara Gerver (Chris); and several great-nieces; nephews, William Shivers (Diana) and Daniel Tergesen (Elisabetta); mother-in-law, Debra Wilde; father-in-law, Glenn Wilde (Becky); and sister-in-law, Shannon Wilde (Jeremy). Additionally, he is survived by his best friend and confidant, Susan Calcagni; and his Godchildren, Louis Calcagni (Gina) and Melissa Cottrell (Sean). He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William Shivers. A celebration of Rich's life will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at A.S. Turner & Sons, 2773 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations in Rich's name to FurKids at https://furkids.org/donation.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral