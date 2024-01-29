Sewell, Lee

SEWELL (Reynolds), Lee



Lee Reynolds Sewell died January 10, at Emory Hospital, Atlanta. Lee was born on November 28, 1946, in Selma, Alabama, to Bernard Adams and Bertha Lee Reynolds. Lee graduated from Parrish High School and Huntington College, earning an MBA from Tulane University. She had a 40-year career in corporate banking with Wachovia Bank and CitiCorp. Lee was an avid pilot, using her skills to fly angel flight missions and to visit her beloved home at St. George Island. A cradle Episcopalian, she was a devoted volunteer at Crossroads, a ministry serving the unhoused. Lee was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Bernard Adams Jr.; and niece, Amy Alison Bennett. She is survived by her husband, William "Randy" Sewell of Atlanta; her sister, Nancy Reynolds Bennett; her niece, Leslie Sharon Bennett King (Brian), both of Selma; nephews, Stephen Locke Reynolds, and William Jenkins Reynolds; and by her great-nephew, Baker Adams King, whom Lee considered her grandson. A celebration of life will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church Atlanta, on February 1, at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Ministries, Angel Flight, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Selma, or Trinity Episcopal Church, Apalachicola, Florida.



