Sevick, Catherine

Lib Sevick, age 106, died January 3, 2024. When asked what was her secret to living over 100, she replied playing bridge to keep her mind sharp and being with friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, George. She is survived by her three children, Susan Gampfer, George Sevick, and Robert Sevick; along with four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 11 AM, at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody. Internment at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, remember our mother by getting together with your friends and playing a card or board game.





