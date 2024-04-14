SCOTT, Susan



Susan Creek Scott, age 61, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on April 9, 2024 at Northside Hospital.



Susan was born in Morgantown, West Virginia to Bob and Joyce Creek on November 18, 1962. She soon moved to Richmond, Kentucky where she grew up, became a big sister to her brother Bobby, and attended Model School. At Model School, she played basketball and had a smooth baseline jumper. She married Michael C. Scott on June 16, 1985 in her hometown of Richmond, Kentucky. She graduated from the University of Kentucky and rode the emotional rollercoaster of Kentucky basketball each year of her life. She pursued her love of science, working as a chemical engineer at Monsanto and Dupont for 10 years. She would then leave her engineering days behind to raise her two sons, Bobby and Michael T. Later in life, she would find enjoyment in work as a sales associate at Sherwin Williams, assistant at Jack Be Nimble Candles, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, and lovingly caring for her dogs. She was an avid golfer and cherished her weekly 9-holers club at Dunwoody Country Club. She loved sharing laughs with friends at get-togethers with her "MOC-group". Though she struggled with illness over the past year, she continued to approach each day with humor and positivity.



Susan was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother Ruth Creek, parents-in-law Robert and Willadene Scott, and her puppy-dogs Billybob, Fred, Tubby, Zeus and Dexter.



Susan is survived by her husband Michael; sons, Michael T. and Bobby; daughter-in-law, Joy; brother, Bobby; and parents, Joyce and Bob Creek.



A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, April 20 at Dunwoody United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers we would appreciate any donations made to Meals on Wheels Atlanta, an organization where Susan spent many years volunteering.



We wish to extend our sincere thanks to the physicians and staff at Northside Hospital for their compassionate care for Susan over the years.





