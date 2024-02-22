SCOTT, Jay



Jay Randall Scott, 71, passed away on February 9, 2024. His family - wife Pam, son, Christopher, daughter, Allison, and daughter-in-law, Jessica - were with him at home in Atlanta. It was the end of Jay's three-and-a-half-year battle with stage 4 colon cancer.



If Jay had his way, Radiohead would be playing the background music for this reflection about him. And if Radiohead couldn't make it, Jay would be happy with Jerry Garcia or, of course, the Beatles.



Jay's optimism and openness about his disease kept the rest of the family going. The best gift he gave them was the promise that he was at peace. And he wanted that for his loved ones.



In his last month, he rounded up old friends and coworkers who came by to visit him. They told stories, celebrated life, and brought great joy to each other.



Jay was always a funny man. As one friend shared, "The grin of delight that would spread across his face when you connected with him on something bizarre or trivial was always infectious."



Jay built a family that savors laughter of all sorts. His dad jokes made them moan. They are grateful that Valerie, Jay's granddaughter, is too young to realize how bad Grandpa's jokes could be.



In 1981, Jay joined the Atlanta Journal to work on the news desk. Over his 29 years with the company, Jay never wavered in his commitment to the Journal, Journal-Constitution, and COX.net. He served in many roles, but his greatest one was that of boss, as evidenced in these condolences.



"Jay was the quintessential partner in a very demanding business -- and he always performed with aplomb and good cheer. A great teammate and leader."



"It's rare to be blessed with a boss/supervisor who not only believes in your capabilities, but also looks out for you."



In 2010, Jay was recruited to help build Patch, an online media company that focused on community-specific news, information and conversation websites. Jay was responsible for the southeastern states. His commitment to his staff continued in that role.



"What an honor to know this wonderful man (at Patch). He became one of my favorite colleagues, always sharing a kind word, and one who delighted in rubbing it in that Duke basketball had lost. A true gentleman and one of the nicest people I've known. "



Outside of his roles in the news business, Jay was also known as one heck of a guitarist.



"My fondest memories of Jay have less to do with the paper than with just sitting with him as he played the guitar (he could play anything) and singing. He always knew the lyrics when I didn't. He knew so many things that I didn't, and he was the kindest teacher."



"Jay will be missed. He played in my husband's garage band. Best guitar player ever. RIP Jimmy J. Jaguar."



Pam says she fell in love with Jay listening to him play guitar.



Jay was also a big sports fan. Football, basketball, baseball, soccer—whatever. He would have liked to see more wins from the Atlanta teams. Heaven knows how much Jay would coach a team with enthusiasm and unsolicited advice during any game.



He was also a die-hard Georgia Tech fan. The Bulldogs had no place in the Scott household.



Jay was born in Williamson, WV, in 1952 and later graduated from Newburgh Academy in Newburgh, NY. He received a full ride to Fordham University, where he graduated with a BA in communications arts in 1974.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Jennings Gardner Scott and Irene Crowell Scott. He is survived by Pamela Armstrong Scott, his beloved wife of 40 years; children, Christopher Scott (Jessica) of Tucker and Allison Scott of Brooklyn. In addition, Jay's siblings include Allan Scott (Keri), Stanley Scott (Jean), and Barbara Valdez (Walter).



A memorial service is February 24, 2024, at 1 PM at Clairmont Presbyterian Church, 1994 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033. Afterwards, the family is inviting guests to share their Jay Scott stories and celebrate his life at Benchwarmers Sports Grill at 2775 Clairmont Road, Atlanta, GA, 30329.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clairmont Presbyterian Church or the Atlanta Chapter of the ACLU.



