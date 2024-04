RUSHIN, Mary Jane



The homegoing for Mary Jane Williamson Rushin will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2 PM, at the Lake Spivey Recreation Center, Jonesboro, GA. The family will receive friends during this time. Mary unexpectedly transitioned February 29, 2024. She is survived by spouse, Martysses Rushin; son, Terence Rushin; daughter, Courtney Rushin; stepson, Marty Rushin Jr.; three grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



