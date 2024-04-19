Obituaries

Rowe, Billy

2 hours ago

ROWE, Billy Donald

Billy Donald Rowe, age 76, of Decatur, GA, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2024. He was born on September 16, 1947. Billy was an Air Force Veteran. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2024, 10:00 AM, at Mount Zion AME Church Cemetery, 2977 LaVista Rd., Decatur, GA 30033. Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home, Scottdale Chapel has charge of services.

Funeral Home Information

Gregory B. Levett & Sons Avondale-Scottdale Chapel - Scottdale

351 North Clarendon Ave.

Scottdale, GA

30079

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

