Roseff, Evelyn

Evelyn Roseff, age 93, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on April 13, 2024. Evelyn was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 3, 1930, and lived in Brooklyn, Mount Vernon, and Little Neck, New York and Marietta, Georgia. Evelyn was predeceased by her twin brother, Bernard Krauthamer (1977); her husband, Howard Roseff (2012); and her grandson, Blake Stollman (2020). Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Andrea Allen of Roswell, Georgia and Susan Roseff Dickerson of Richmond, Virginia; sons-in-law, David Allen and Thomas Dickerson; adored grandsons, Tyler Stollman (Nikki), of Brooklyn, New York, and Eric and Ryan Dickerson of Baltimore, Maryland and Richmond, Virginia; along with many cherished friends, family and wonderful neighbors, in New York and Georgia; and her beloved aide and companion of two years, Tina Dysert, who enabled her to live her final years in her precious home that she never wanted to leave.



A celebration of life to honor and remember Evelyn will be held at her house on May 26, 2024 between from 1 PM to 3:00 PM, where we will be sharing memories and remembrances of Evelyn.



