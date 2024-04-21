ROPER, Gail Boggs



Gail Boggs Roper, age 78, of Decatur, GA, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. She courageously and graciously lived the last five years of her life with Parkinson's Disease and dementia.



Born in Atlanta, GA, Gail was the daughter of the late Marvin and Geraldine Boggs. She grew up in the Little Five Points neighborhood and graduated from Bass High School. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Georgia and her Master's Degree in Education from Georgia State. She taught second grade at Stone Mountain Elementary up until the birth of her second child.



Gail was a passionate and active member of her beloved sorority, Alpha Chi Omega, and embodied their motto of what it means to be a real, strong woman. She was deeply involved with the sorority on both the local and national level holding 11 different leadership positions over 40 years. She was named Atlanta's Panhellenic Woman of the Year in 1992 and earned Alpha Chi's Alumnae Award of Achievement in 2006.



Gail's late husband, Carter, affectionately referred to her as a "professional volunteer." Along with her many leadership roles in Alpha Chi Omega, Gail extended her love of playing tennis into the volunteer realm by serving as an ALTA coordinator for over 25 years, holding the VP position for ALTA's senior mixed doubles, and acting as state coordinator for USTA's mixed doubles. She was also involved in her children's schools, serving as the PTA president for both Briarlake Elementary and Lakeside High School. She was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Decatur and assisted with the woman's ministry and wedding committees. After her knees gave out and she was no longer able to run, she started volunteering for the Peachtree Road Race and other track club events. If there was an opportunity to help, you could count on Gail to volunteer. For her involvement within the community, she was honored by being named Dekalb County's Woman of the Year in 1984. Gail was selfless and truly found joy in doing things for other people. She will be remembered for her positivity, drive, generous spirit, loyalty, leadership, and infectious giggle.



Gail was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. Shortly after graduating from college, she married her high school sweetheart, Carter Roper, and enjoyed 54 years of marriage before his passing in 2021. Gail is survived by her son, Gig Carter Roper; daughter and son in law, Renee Roper Kleis and Andrew Joseph Kleis; and four grandchildren, Reagan, Carter, Katie, and Hailey.



A service celebrating her life and homecoming to be with our Lord and Savior will be held at the First Baptist Church of Decatur at 11:00 AM on June 8, 2024 with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gail's honor to the Alpha Chi Omega Foundation at give.alphachiomega.org/Gail.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com