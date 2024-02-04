ROHRER, Edward



May 29, 1932 - January 26, 2024



Edward Paul Rohrer, 91, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2024. He was born on May 29, 1932, to Harold and Della Rohrer in Clarion, Iowa. Ed lived a full life centered around family, friends, and faith. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and proud US Veteran.



Ed served in the US Army during the Korean War. In 1957 he married Janet Krafka (Fritz) and they started their family in Iowa. Ed's career at US Steel AgriChem took them to Chicago before making the move to Atlanta, Georgia. Ed, Fritz and their daughters, Lisa and Renee, embraced their new home state and quickly became fans of the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.



More than anything else, Ed loved "his girls". He and Fritz were married for 66 years and shared a lifetime of love, travel, and adventure. Ed was a proud and loving dad to Lisa and Renee. Papa Ed, as he was known to his four grandchildren, never tired of spending time with them at Lake Hartwell, at home in Dunwoody or cheering them on at baseball games, dance recitals or school plays.



Ed is survived by his wife, Fritz; daughters, Lisa Brown (Tony), Renee Bomar (Ken); and four grandchildren, Amanda Brown, Pete Brown, Parker Bomar (Sarah), Mia Bomar; and one black cat, Kitty. He is also survived by his sister, Diane Dahlgren (Gary); his brother, Caryl John Rohrer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ed was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Lois Hagen, Fran Rohrer, Tuff Rohrer, and Gary Rohrer.



The family expresses their deep appreciation for Ed's very devoted caregivers, Gloria, Herb, and Vonn.



A celebration of Ed's life will be held on February 7, 2024, with a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, to be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Peachtree Corners, GA. Following the ceremony, a Graveside Service will take place at 2:00 PM at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation on February 6, 2024, from 6:00 to 8:00 at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home in Peachtree Corners.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church in Peachtree Corners.





