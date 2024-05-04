Obituaries

Rohrabaugh, Beverly

2 hours ago

ROHRABAUGH (Sullivan), Beverly

Beverly Sullivan Rohrabaugh, 90, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on May 2, 2024. She was born on March 24, 1934, in Atlanta, to Eloise O'Neal Sullivan and Walter Fritz Sullivan.

Beverly, known to many as Bev, was the beloved spouse to Paul Nathan Rohrabaugh. They celebrated 70 years of marriage in April. Bev was a loving mother to Jane Carriere, Walter Paul (Bo) Rohrabaugh (m. Tammi), and Susan Reese (m. Clay). Her legacy continues through her cherished grandchildren, Collin Reese, and Ansley Reese. Beverly was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Edward Carriere, Jr.

Beverly grew up in Kirkwood, Georgia. She attended Sullins College in Virginia, and after graduating returned to Atlanta where she married Paul. Throughout her life, Beverly found joy in various pursuits. She was the greatest wife, mother, and grandmother, that anyone could ever have. Her involvement and dedication to her children and grandchildren was nothing short of inspiring. She enjoyed her volunteer activities in the Sagamore Hills Community, to include the Civic Association, dedicated her time as a Girl Scout Leader, served as the Lakeside High School PTA President, led many Lakeside Homecoming class float events as "mom in charge", and enjoyed playing recreational bridge with her many friends in the community. Bev was known to have a green thumb, as she was often found planting beautiful flowers in her yard and harvesting the family vegetable garden.

Beverly was a very giving person and was involved in a student Exchange Program between Decatur, GA, and Recife, Brazil, hosting students over several years Beverly was a member of Kelly Presbyterian Church where she served on the Session Committee.

A visitation in memory of Beverly will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA, on Sunday, May 5, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Charity of your choice or to the Georgia Alzheimers Association.

Beverly Sullivan Rohrabaugh will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. May she rest in peace.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Ozempic, weight loss drugs send ripples through Atlanta health and fitness community

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

‘Baby, it’s hot’: Shaky Knees music festival off to a dry but steamy start

Credit: Ben Gray

After days of protests, will Emory meet students’ demands?

Quick-acting employee helps contain Atlanta gas station fire

Quick-acting employee helps contain Atlanta gas station fire

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hartsfield-Jackson’s outgoing general manager leaves a long to-do list
The Latest
Magruder, Will
2h ago
Dunham, Ralph
2h ago
Irwin, Donna
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Braves-Dodgers. Need we say more? (Though we will)
OPINION
They lost their senior proms in The Lockdown; Now the college class of 2024 has protests
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days