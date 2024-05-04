Rohrabaugh, Beverly

ROHRABAUGH (Sullivan), Beverly



Beverly Sullivan Rohrabaugh, 90, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on May 2, 2024. She was born on March 24, 1934, in Atlanta, to Eloise O'Neal Sullivan and Walter Fritz Sullivan.



Beverly, known to many as Bev, was the beloved spouse to Paul Nathan Rohrabaugh. They celebrated 70 years of marriage in April. Bev was a loving mother to Jane Carriere, Walter Paul (Bo) Rohrabaugh (m. Tammi), and Susan Reese (m. Clay). Her legacy continues through her cherished grandchildren, Collin Reese, and Ansley Reese. Beverly was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Edward Carriere, Jr.



Beverly grew up in Kirkwood, Georgia. She attended Sullins College in Virginia, and after graduating returned to Atlanta where she married Paul. Throughout her life, Beverly found joy in various pursuits. She was the greatest wife, mother, and grandmother, that anyone could ever have. Her involvement and dedication to her children and grandchildren was nothing short of inspiring. She enjoyed her volunteer activities in the Sagamore Hills Community, to include the Civic Association, dedicated her time as a Girl Scout Leader, served as the Lakeside High School PTA President, led many Lakeside Homecoming class float events as "mom in charge", and enjoyed playing recreational bridge with her many friends in the community. Bev was known to have a green thumb, as she was often found planting beautiful flowers in her yard and harvesting the family vegetable garden.



Beverly was a very giving person and was involved in a student Exchange Program between Decatur, GA, and Recife, Brazil, hosting students over several years Beverly was a member of Kelly Presbyterian Church where she served on the Session Committee.



A visitation in memory of Beverly will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA, on Sunday, May 5, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Charity of your choice or to the Georgia Alzheimers Association.



Beverly Sullivan Rohrabaugh will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. May she rest in peace.





