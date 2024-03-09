Obituaries

Robinson, Jeffrie

1 hour ago

ROBINSON, Jeffrie R.

Mr. Jeffrie R. Robinson, 74, of Decatur, GA, passed on March 5, 2024. His services will be announced later by Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656. www.levettfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

