Robinson, Jeffrie

Mr. Jeffrie R. Robinson, 74, of Decatur, GA, passed on March 5, 2024. His services will be announced later by Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656. www.levettfuneralhome.com
