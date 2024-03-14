ROBINSON, Jeffrie R.



Celebration of Life for Mr. Jeffrie R. Robinson will be held Saturday, March 16, 2024, 12 noon, at The Greater Piney Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave., SE, Atlanta, GA, 30316. Burial at Hillandale Memorial Gardens, Lithonia, GA. Visitation Friday, March 15, 2024, from 12 noon-8 PM, with family hour from 7 PM-8 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656. www.levettfuneralhome.com



