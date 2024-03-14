Obituaries

Robinson, Jeffrie

1 hour ago

ROBINSON, Jeffrie R.

Celebration of Life for Mr. Jeffrie R. Robinson will be held Saturday, March 16, 2024, 12 noon, at The Greater Piney Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave., SE, Atlanta, GA, 30316. Burial at Hillandale Memorial Gardens, Lithonia, GA. Visitation Friday, March 15, 2024, from 12 noon-8 PM, with family hour from 7 PM-8 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656. www.levettfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

