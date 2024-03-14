ROBINSON, Charles "Bill"



Charles William Robinson, Colonel (Retired), United States Army, stood his final muster on March 8, 2024. Charles W. Robinson, known by all as Bill, was born on April 25, 1935, in Harriman, Tennessee. His parents, John W., and Vida L. Robinson, moved the family to Evergreen, Alabama, when he was only a child. He attended elementary through high school in Evergreen. Bill is a proud alumna of Auburn University, class of 1957. On graduation he was commissioned a second lieutenant of artillery in the United States Army and married the love of his life, Barbara Bond Robinson. The two of them settled in Dunwoody, Georgia, towards the end of Bill's career and came to consider it home. Most of all Bill Robinson loved his family. He and Barbara spent the last three years of his life with his sons in Virginia. In addition to his wife, Barbara; he is survived by his sons, Charles William Jr., and Richard Allen; his four grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter. Bill was able to spend time with all of them in his last year. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Law Robinson. On his last day he was with his sons. There will be a small memorial service at Benn's United Methodist Church on March 16, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at 14571 Benns Church Blvd., Smithfield, VA 23430. The main service will be on April 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you consider donating in his memory to one of Bill Robinson's two favorite causes. These are the Dunwoody United Methodist Church Music Program or the Dunwoody Nature Center. Here are the links: https://dunwoodynature.org/donate/ or https://www.dunwoodyumc.org/ways-to-give/. Online condolences at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.



