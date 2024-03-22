ROBINSON, Cas



Cas Marshal Robinson, age 88, of Stone Mountain and Griffin GA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2024, from complications with Alzheimer's Disease. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, a proud grandfather and great-grandfather, and helpful friend to all who knew him.



Cas was born in Fayette, AL, to the late Phillip Noble and Laura Dell Robinson. He graduated from the University of Alabama, and the Louisville Presbyterian Seminary. He married his high school sweetheart, the late Mary Louise Green, also from Tuscaloosa.



Cas had many paths in his career, from pastor to politician, realtor to consultant, and business owner to community activist, but to Cas, there was nothing more important than his family. He loved and adored his late wife of 55 years, Mary Louise (Mel), and there is nothing he wouldn't do for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandson. To the younger family, Cas was affectionately known as "Bubba," his favorite "redneck" name.



Cas is survived by his children, David and Melody Robinson, Mark and Tammy Robinson, Blake and Kelli Robinson, and Kate and Greg Schermerhorn; grandchildren, Gregory, Raina, Cassidy, Marissa, Amanda and Phillip; and great-grandson, Brantley Johnson.



At Cas' request, no public funeral services will be held; however, a drop-in Celebration-of-Life reception will be held at Blake and Kelli Robinson's home, 3025 Templeton Ln, Loganville, GA 30052, on Saturday, April 6, from 2:00 - 5:00 PM. Food and beverages will be served. The family requests that no flowers be sent; instead, making a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in Cas' name will better honor his memory.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com