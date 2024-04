RICHARDSON, Warren



Age 74 from Marietta, GA, passed away Monday, April 1, 2024. Warren retired from Gates Rubber Company after many years of service. Warren is survived by his wife, Criss Richardson; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Melissa Richardson of Marietta, GA. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 1:30 PM at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.



