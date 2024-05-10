Obituaries

Reynolds, Nettie

1 hour ago

REYNOLDS, Nettie Beatrice

November 23,1924 - May 6, 2024

Mother Nettie Beatrice Reynolds entered into rest on Monday, May 6, 2024. Celebration of life will be held on Monday, May 13, 2024, 11 AM at House of Hope, 4650 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Visitation will also be held at our South Dekalb Chapel on Sunday, May 12, 2024, 12-5 PM. Please express your condolences on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

