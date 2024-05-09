REYNOLDS, Edward N.



Mr. Edward N. Reynolds, of Atlanta, entered into rest on April 25, 2024. Celebration of Life Monday, May, 13, 2024, 12 PM, Impact Church, 23232 Sylvan Rd., Atlanta, GA 30344. Instate, 11 AM. Interment, Westview Cemetery. Viewing on Friday, May 10, 2024 from 9 AM - 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, www. murraybrothersfh.com.





