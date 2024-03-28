Obituaries

Reeder, Clyde

1 hour ago

REEDER, Clyde

Clyde Reeder passed away on March 24, 2024, in Cumming, Georgia, 3 weeks after celebrating his 100th birthday.

He was born and grew up in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, only child of Jessie Burkholder and Clyde Reeder. After starting college at Penn State University as a music major, he enlisted in the army to join the fight and end World War II. In the European theater he received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. When he returned from the war, he finished his education at Juniata college, and then received a PhD in chemical engineering at Ohio State University.

He was President of the American Society of Chemical Engineers in Pittsburgh, was active in the Methodist church, played coronet in the Twilight Serenaders, sang in the opera, donated his universal blood over a hundred times, brewed Clyde beer, and embarrassed his kids whenever he could.

His loves were his wife and family, his passions were reading and Bridge and his hobbies included hiking, travel and being a good Dad.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved wife, of 70 years, Betty Grainey. He is survived by his daughters, Sarah Rogers (Lloyd), Amy Reeder (Anna); and son, David Reeder (Anna). He is survived and blessed by his four grandchildren, Sean Rogers, Briana Roan, Alexandra Reeder Kuepper, Melissa Reeder Donato; and his four great-grandchildren, Bailey Rogers, Lucy Kuepper, Enzo Donato, and Dylan Roan. He cherished his nieces, nephews and their families and the good times shared with them around Huntingdon.

Clyde passed away Palm Sunday but only after he rallied, for his family at the bedside, gave his "V" for victory, a smile, and mouthed the words ,"I love you."

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Dr. Cumming, GA 30040, 770-886-9899.

Condolences may be expressed at mcdonaldandson.com.




Funeral Home Information

McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming

150 Sawnee Dr.

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.mcdonaldandson.com

