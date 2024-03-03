Ratzman, Martha Jo

RATZMAN (Marshall), Martha Jo



After a lengthy illness Martha Jo (Marshall) Ratzman passed away on Monday, February 26, 2024, at her home with her family by her side.



Martha Jo was born on May 21, 1941, in Charleston, West Virginia to Lake Ferne (Lilly) Marshall and Joseph Bradley Marshall. She is survived by her husband of almost 63 years, Joseph (Joe) Ratzman; daughter, Kimberly K. Wiernicki and son-in-law, Michael J. Wiernicki of McDonough, GA; grandson, Connor M. Wiernicki of McDonough, GA; granddaughter, Lura Allison (Allie) Wiernicki of Milledgeville, GA; half-sister, Ann (Dr. Clyde) Martin of Loudon, TN; close cousin, Susie Mills of Atlanta, GA; as well as several other cousins in Pennsylvania and Georgia.



Martha was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Ratzman Hunt; mother, Lake Ferne Lilly Marshall when Martha was nine days old; twin sister, Mary Anna Marshall (in infancy at three days old); her father, Joseph Bradley Marshall, and stepmother Hazel R. Marshall; paternal grandparents, William and Lucy Marshall; maternal grandparents, Arthur and Anna Lilly.



Martha was raised by her paternal grandparents, William and Lucy Marshall until her father remarried when she was six years old. She grew up in Fairmont, West Virginia, where she attended elementary and secondary schools. She moved to Atlanta, GA, in 1957 when her father was transferred to Owens Illinois Glass Company. Here she met Joe whose father was also transferred here by O-I.



Martha graduated from Southwest High School in 1959 and was employed by C&S National Bank until 1961. Joe and Martha were married at Cascade Road Presbyterian Church on June 10, 1961. In October 1961, Martha became an Army wife for the next 33 years. She traveled with Joe to assignments in Fort Lee, VA, Stockton, CA, Ingrandes, France, Fort Campbell, KY, and Worms, Germany. While in Europe she traveled to Paris, Normandy, and St. Nazaire, France; Berlin, Munich, Nurenburg and Heidelberg, Germany; Amsterdam, Holland; Salsburg, Austria; Venice, Valencia, Florence, Pisa and Rome, Italy and through Switzerland.



Martha and Joe also lived in College Park and Fayetteville, GA. She worked for Georgia Life Insurance Company for 10 years. In 2003, she and Joe built their retirement home in McDonough. Martha was a member of Christ Our Hope Lutheran Church for 42 years.



The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Martha's caregivers for the past four years; Cleoney Bennett, Gladys Matthews, Nicole Reeves, Valaire Moore and Misty Strickland. As well as the staff of Southern Grace Hospice and Sacred Journey Hospice.



Funeral Services to honor Martha's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 05, 2024, at Christ Our Hope Lutheran Church, 2165 Highway 138, Riverdale, GA, with Rev. Everett Flanigan, PhD officiating the service. Interment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, following the reception. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church and at the reception following the service.



