‘Pug’ Mabry, former longtime mayor of Roswell, dies at 95

A former longtime mayor of Roswell, William Lee Mabry, affectionately known as “Pug,” has died at the age of 95.
Elected as mayor of Roswell in 1966, he served for more than 30 years until 1997, with the north Fulton city growing from about 3,000 people to nearly 60,000 during his tenure. He died Friday; no cause of death was released.
“Mayor Pug Mabry devoted his life to Roswell and to bettering our City in extraordinary ways,” said current Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson. “We will forever be grateful to him and his legacy of leadership and public service. I extend my deepest condolences to Pug’s wife, Sandra, to his family and friends, and to all those who loved and respected him.”
In addition to Roswell’s phenomenal growth, Roswell saw other progress while Mabry was mayor. The city purchased the 63 acres that would become Roswell Area Park, which includes ball fields, tennis courts, an Olympic pool, a gymnastic center, an arts center, playgrounds and a community activity building. He was also instrumental in buying the land that would become Roswell’s riverfront parks. He also supported the preservation of the historic homes purchased by the city and the designation of Roswell’s Historic District to include 656 acres.
Born on Sept. 3, 1927, in Cobb County, Mabry was a great-great-grandson of Robert Watson Mabry, one of the first settlers in Marietta, according to his online obituary. Mabry often told the story about how his great-great-grandfather, while living in Washington, Georgia, drew land in the Cherokee Lottery in what would become the newly created Cobb County. In 1841, Mabry’s great-great-grandfather traveled with his family by horse and buggy to plant roots in the area now known as Mabry Road in Marietta.
Mabry received his lifelong nickname of “Pug” from a childhood neighbor who always said he was “as sweet as her dog, Pug,” according to biographical information from the city of Roswell.
Mabry learned the skills of a master carpenter from his father, and he would employ these skills throughout his life as a builder, construction worker, restoring historic buildings and homes. He had a 40-year career with Flagler Construction Co., where he would become vice president of field services before his retirement in 2000.
He was named mayor emeritus in 1998, city officials said.
Mabry was known for “a strong handshake that could bring any man to his knees — usually delivered with a great big smile, and a hearty greeting,” his family said in his obituary.
Mabry’s family were members of Chattahoochee Baptist Church in Marietta before moving to Roswell. In 1965, they joined the First Baptist Roswell Church, where he served as a deacon.
Mabry was preceded in death by his first wife, Sara Lane Mabry; brothers Doyle and Herb Mabry; and sisters Marie Barnes, Bessie Laura Cooper, Sylvia Pirkle, Geraldine Clark and Mary Bennett.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Kimberl Mabry; sons Wayne Mabry of Roswell and Randy Mabry of High Point, North Carolina; stepdaughter Johanna Kimberl of Vicksburg, Mississippi; sisters Flo Ingram and Martha Brown; brother Don Mabry; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren as well as many cousins, nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends between 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell/Alpharetta, 12050 Crabapple Road. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. May 7 at First Baptist Roswell, 710 Mimosa Blvd.
