‘Pug’ Mabry, former longtime mayor of Roswell, dies at 95

Mabry received his lifelong nickname of “Pug” from a childhood neighbor who always said he was “as sweet as her dog, Pug,” according to biographical information from the city of Roswell.

Mabry learned the skills of a master carpenter from his father, and he would employ these skills throughout his life as a builder, construction worker, restoring historic buildings and homes. He had a 40-year career with Flagler Construction Co., where he would become vice president of field services before his retirement in 2000.

He was named mayor emeritus in 1998, city officials said.

Mabry was known for “a strong handshake that could bring any man to his knees — usually delivered with a great big smile, and a hearty greeting,” his family said in his obituary.

Explore Sign the online guestbook and read condolences

Mabry’s family were members of Chattahoochee Baptist Church in Marietta before moving to Roswell. In 1965, they joined the First Baptist Roswell Church, where he served as a deacon.

Mabry was preceded in death by his first wife, Sara Lane Mabry; brothers Doyle and Herb Mabry; and sisters Marie Barnes, Bessie Laura Cooper, Sylvia Pirkle, Geraldine Clark and Mary Bennett.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Kimberl Mabry; sons Wayne Mabry of Roswell and Randy Mabry of High Point, North Carolina; stepdaughter Johanna Kimberl of Vicksburg, Mississippi; sisters Flo Ingram and Martha Brown; brother Don Mabry; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren as well as many cousins, nephews and nieces.

The family will receive friends between 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell/Alpharetta, 12050 Crabapple Road. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. May 7 at First Baptist Roswell, 710 Mimosa Blvd.