PRESSLEY, Jr., Haynes



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Haynes Pressley, Jr., on March 7, 2024. He departed peacefully, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of love.



A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at Morehouse College, Danforth Chapel, 830 Westview Dr., SW, on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 1:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Morehouse College.



