PRESLEY, Carl Donald "Don"



In Loving Memory of Carl Donald "Don" Presley (1933-2024). A man of generosity, kindness, and wit, Don passed away on January 12, 2024, surrounded by family. Devoted to his wife, Javene; and survived by children, Eric and Selena; siblings, Darrell, Delores, and Darwin; and eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.



