Polk, Sarah

POLK (Kassinger), Sarah K. "Sally"



Sally Polk, eldest daughter of Sarah (Laurent) and Edward Kassinger, died February 19, 2024. She is survived by her husband, Jim; her son, David; daughter-in-law, Michelle; granddaughter, Camryn; and grandson, Hunter. She and her husband were married in June 1969. She is also survived by her six siblings, Ann Crow, Peggy Jolley, Fran Kassinger, Ted Kassinger, Chip Kassinger, and Caroline Croft.



Sally was born March 20, 1945 in St. Louis, MO, but raised in Atlanta, GA. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and St. Pius X High School (class of '63) in Atlanta. She earned her Nursing degree at Johns Hopkins, her BS in Nursing at the Medical College of Georgia, and her MS in Nursing at the University of Maryland. She and her husband have been residents of Silver Spring since 1980.



During her career, she worked at various hospitals in the US, UK, and Saudi Arabia following her husband's US Navy change of station assignments. She finished her career working in Discharge Planning and Utilization Review at St. Agnes in Catonsville, MD; Washington Hospital Center, DC; and Holy Cross Hospital, MD.



She was active in St. John the Evangelist Church in Silver Spring, MD, as a choir member and tending "Mary's Garden". Her major passions were gardening, cooking, tennis, and piano music.



Visitation will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 10103 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Wednesday, February, 28, 2024, at 10:30 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM, and burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD, at 1:00 PM. Please see Collins website (www.collinsfuneralhome.com) for livestream link.



In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in her name to the St. John the Evangelist Church Capital Campaign "In Memory of Sally Polk.", 10301 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20902.



