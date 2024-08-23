PINKARD, Arthur
Mr. Arthur Pinkard, age 84, of Atlanta, GA, died August 18, 2024. Funeral service Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 11 AM, at Dixie Hill First Baptist Church, 1955 Morehouse Dr., NW, Atlanta, GA 30314, Rev. Michael E. Sutton, Pastor. Interment at Lincoln Cemetery. Final arrangements by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, 770-836-0044.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Carrollton Chapel
602 Newnan Rd.
Carrollton, GA
30117
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral