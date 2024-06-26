PIERCE, Norena



April 12, 1932 - June 16, 2024



Mother Norena Pierce entered into rest on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2024, 2 PM, at Elm St. Church of God, 29 Elm St., Statesboro GA 30467. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.



