Pierce, Norena

2 hours ago

PIERCE, Norena

April 12, 1932 - June 16, 2024

Mother Norena Pierce entered into rest on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2024, 2 PM, at Elm St. Church of God, 29 Elm St., Statesboro GA 30467. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

