PIERCE, Norena
April 12, 1932 - June 16, 2024
Mother Norena Pierce entered into rest on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2024, 2 PM, at Elm St. Church of God, 29 Elm St., Statesboro GA 30467. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
