Pierce, Lila

Lila Amelia Cronin Pierce, 93, of Tucker, Georgia, passed away on November 18, 2023, at her home. A native of Savannah, Georgia, the daughter of Lila Estelle English and Edward Joseph Cronin, she was born on February 23, 1930.



After graduation from Savannah High School, she attended Armstrong College and Agnes Scott College, where she received her BA in Social Work. She continued her education at Tulane University where she received her Master's in Social Work. She worked in medical social work in Tallahassee, Florida for several years. She married Clesson Ellsworth Pierce, Jr. on January 1, 1955.



After raising her three children, she began a career as a paraprofessional in the Dekalb County public school system working patiently and compassionately with elementary grade school children with behavior disorders. She retired from her position as a paraprofessional after over 20 years of service.



Amelia was a loving and nurturing mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Pierce Malac (Roy) of Melbourne, Florida; her two sons, Edward Stephen Pierce of Tucker, Georgia, and Andrew Clesson Pierce (Jennifer) of Decatur, Georgia; four grandchildren, Lisa Stephanie Malac of Melbourne, Florida, Kimberly Anne Malac Sargent (Brian) of Orlando, Florida, Kristen deLaine Morton-Pierce (KaLisa) of Braselton, Georgia; Zachary Cronin Pierce of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and four great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Clesson Ellsworth Pierce, Jr. who passed away on February 27, 1989, after 34 years of marriage; her parents, and her grandson, Stephen Bradley Pierce.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Calvary Chapel Gwinnett, 4715 Spout Springs Road, Buford, Georgia 30519.



