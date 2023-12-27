PENDERGRAFT, Garrieth Blane "Gary"



December 25, 1938 - December 14, 2023



Gary Pendergraft passed on December 14, 2023, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL, just short of his 85th birthday on Christmas Day. But very few people ever thought he looked 84 and he certainly didn't act it! Gary is survived by the love of his life, Beth, whom he met in Atlanta in 1983. He loved, lived, and was married to Beth for almost 40 years.



Beth and Gary astounded their Atlanta friends in 2009, when they announced they were moving to The Villages, FL. The biggest reasons were the golfing opportunities and the live music played every night. You see, Gary loved music, particularly shag songs and other "oldies". He also loved to dance, to sing, to bet on any kind of game involving a ball, to play cards, golf, and to party with his many friends in both Atlanta and The Villages.



After graduating from NC State as a Lt. in the Army, Gary was sent to VietNam as a helicopter pilot. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for disobeying an order to return to base, although there were men still on the ground. He ultimately saved a number of lives that day. After returning to Atlanta, Gary worked for Xerox as well as owned a successful construction business.



Gary was born to, and predeceased by C.H. Pendergraft and Ruth Austin of Albemarle, NC. In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by his sister, Phoebe Lynch of Little River, SC; daughter, Sharon Claytor (Graham); son, Dale (Jennifer) of Atlanta; son, Greg of Chattanooga; stepdaughter, Elisabeth Carroll (Heath) of Dalton, GA; as well as grandchildren, Graham Claytor (Morgan), Madison Claytor, Payton and Katelyn Pendergraft, Taylor Carroll, Emma Carroll, Ethan Carroll, Ella Carroll; and great-grandson, Beckman Claytor.



This wonderful man's life will be celebrated in a month or so.



