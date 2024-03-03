PARIS, Janet Lupy



Janet Lupy Paris, 84, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2024, after a long illness. Janet was born in Milwaukee, WI, but soon moved to Atlanta with her beloved late parents, Frank and Carmen Lupy. She attended the Westminster School and later graduated from North Fulton H.S. Janet spent the bulk of her adult life working alongside her late husband, retired USAF General Joel B. Paris III, in a very successful commercial office building development and management company in Sandy Springs and elsewhere in north metro Atlanta. All who dealt with her in business and in her personal life knew Janet to be a strong, loyal, organized, intelligent, savvy, opinionated, loving, devoted and caring woman, who treated everyone fairly and with dignity, charm, and compassion. Her engaging personality made everyone she met feel like a close friend and left an unmistakable lasting impression. Janet was a true dog lover and a vital member of the canine community in Georgia, having shown boxers and golden retrievers until her later years, when instead, she devoted herself to raising and tending to the most spoiled dogs around. Janet is survived by her brother, Joseph F. Lupy II (Sheryl), of Spring Hill, TN; nieces, Susan Lupy Nelson (Jim) of Bowling Green, KY, and Angela Lupy Everley (Andrew), of Cleveland, TN; nephew, Joseph F. Lupy, III, of Chattanooga, TN; stepson, Joel B. Paris IV, of Dawsonville, GA; stepdaughters, Carol Paris Wells of Tampa, FL, and Constance Paris Tolle of Savannah, GA; step-grandchildren, Joel B. Paris V of Marietta, GA, Keith Paris of Roswell, GA, Joel Summerlin of Tampa, FL, and Colleen Regnier, of Minneapolis, MN. The family wishes to express its extreme appreciation to Janet's friend, Robert "Matt" Matthews, of Alpharetta, GA, for his unbridled devotion to Janet's care and sustenance during the later years of her life. Janet was buried at Arlington Memorial Park, next to her beloved late husband, "General Joel". Donations may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Janet Lupy Paris.





