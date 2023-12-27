Palmer, Joan

PALMER (GOSSETT), Joan



Joan Gossett Palmer passed away peacefully on December 7, 2023. Joan was born in Atlanta, on December 1, 1933. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Albert Gossett. She attended S.M. Inman Elementary School and NAPS High School. She continued her education at Georgia State University and Oglethorpe University. At the age of 38, Joan went to work at Rich's Department Store in the personnel department. She continued her career as a human resource manager and executive recruiter for several Atlanta companies until she was 74 years old. She thrived on helping others and loved bringing laughter and joy to those needing their spirits lifted. Over the years she volunteered her time and expertise to numerous local organizations. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.



Joan is survived by her three children, Glen Palmer (Anita), Gayle Kauffmann (Alan) and Jane Brawley (Don); grandchildren: Matt Palmer (Bonnie), Jesse and Anna Palmer, Palmer Brawley and Perry Cargle (Cody); and great-grandchildren: Rhett and Kyle Palmer, and Bodie Cargle.



A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2461 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305. A private interment will be held at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Buckhead Christian Ministry (bcmgeorgia.org).



