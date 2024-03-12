PALMER, David E.



Retired Dekalb County Police Lieutenant David E. Palmer, 77, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2024, peacefully at home in Sandy Springs, Georgia. He retired after 30 years of service, beginning his career as a street cop, working his way to an undercover Narcotics agent, and eventually commanding the Unit as a Sergeant and Lieutenant. He ended his career as a Uniform Watch Commander. It was a job he loved from the day he began until the day he retired.



David was born in Camden, Maine and grew up in Owls Head, graduating from Rockland High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1965-1969, including three tours in Vietnam. He graduated from Dekalb College in Atlanta, Georgia with degrees in both Business and Criminal Justice.



David was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He served as the Local Lodge State Entrustee and on the Georgia State Fraternal Order of Police Executive Board as Chairman. David was also an active member in the Boy Scouts of America and enjoyed the time he and his son, Patrick, spent together camping and fishing.



David is survived by his wife of 23 years, Dianne Garber; a daughter, Misty Stevens and husband, Adam, of Windham, Maine; a son, Patrick Palmer and wife, Jessica, of Hartwell, Georgia; a stepdaughter, Melanie McLean and husband Matt, of Marietta, Georgia; a stepson, Scott Garber and wife, Rayne, of Boca Raton, Florida; a twin sister, Nancy Van Dyke and husband John, of Edgecomb, Maine; and nine grandchildren.



The Memorial will be at 11:00 AM on March 13, 2024, at Fischer Funeral Care at 3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341. Family and friends are welcome to a gathering with refreshments immediately following the service. There will be a graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery located in Camden, Maine in the summer of 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of David Palmer to The William E. Peacock Jr. Lodge 10 F.O.P. Charitable Foundation, http://dekalbfop.org/



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com