Page, Olivia

Olivia Page, age 95, passed away at home on January 24, 2024. She is fondly remembered by her family including husband, Charles Bragg; daughter, Carol Page and wife, Ellen Shapiro; daughter, Cathy Page Pentz and husband, Jeffrey Howell Pentz; grandson, Michael Hayden Pentz; stepdaughter, Burney Seraphin; and stepson, Charles Bragg. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Mood Page III; and sister-in-law, Mary Page Touchstone; parents, Carl McHan and Beatrice Cearley McHan; and siblings, Eugenia McHan Huguenon, Carl McHan and wife, Doris McHan, and Roberta (Bobby) McHan Rankin.



Olivia was born in Nelson, Georgia, where she first learned to sew, working after school at the General Store helping customers select patterns and fabrics. She attended Piedmont College in Demorest, Georgia, on a basketball scholarship. She moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to become a runway model then worked in the downtown Rich's Fashion Office. She was a professional level clothes designer and seamstress creating one-of-a-kind clothing. Olivia enjoyed working in wholesale decorative accessory merchandizing for 45 years.



An avid bridge player and golfer, she was a past president and founding member of the Indian Hills Country Club Women's Golf Association.



Her gracious good humor and charm will be missed.



Family and friends will gather to celebrate Olivia's life at Indian Hills Country Club, Marietta, Georgia, on Sunday, February 4 , 2024 from 1-4 PM.



