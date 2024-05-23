NUNNALLY, Dennis Charles



Dennis Nunnally, born December 4, 1953, passed away peacefully the evening of Friday, May 17, 2024. He was in the tender care of Hospice nurses, therefore Dennis was able to spend his last days in the peaceful comfort of his home, surrounded by some of his family.



After graduating Wills High School in 1971, Dennis served his country in the United States Navy for 4 years. Then he continued another 18 years in the US Navy Reserves. After retiring from the Navy, Dennis started his early business career with Sharp Electronics. Soon after, his desire and dedication to helping people led him to a different career path. Dennis worked for 30 years with Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company as an agent. He made it a priority to provide his loyal clientele with the best service.



Dennis was a loving and caring husband, a devoted father and grandfather, a loyal friend, and was deeply devoted to his family and church. He was an avid golfer. Having the occasional slice did not deter his love of the game! Dennis enjoyed traveling, being around family, especially the grandchildren, and working to keep an immaculately landscaped yard.



He is survived by his wife, Connie Phillips Nunnally; children, Kristina Bonner (Aaron), Billy Mendoza (Becca), and Davi Hudson (Matt); mother, Grace Nunnally; sisters, Karen Harber (Lamar) and Janet Nunnally. Dennis had 9 grandchildren that he adored. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Nunnally; and brother, David Nunnally.



His memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on May 26, 2024 at Northbrook United Methodist Church, 11225 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com